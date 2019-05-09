Soroptimist International of Clovis holds third annual Cottage Tea and Awards Program

Soroptimist International of Clovis presented $4,000 in awards and scholarships at their third annual Cottage Tea and Awards Program held at the Belmont Country Club on Sunday, May 5.

Three winners of the “Live Your Dream” Program each received $1,000. The Live Your Dream Award gives women the resources to realize their educational goals and agency to use the funds in whatever way that helps them most: books, tuition, daycare, rent, groceries and transportation. Each grant season Soroptimist International receives countless applications of incredibly inspiring survivor stories.

The Live Your Dream application line is open from August 1 through November 15 each year.

Rachel Baskin, who will be graduating from the San Joaquin College of Law, is studying for her Bar Exam. She received a $1,000 scholarship as a result of her law emphasis on “women’s advocacy.” This is the 15th year this scholarship has been awarded.

Soroptimist International of Clovis is the local branch of the global volunteer organization that improves the lives of women and girls through programs leading to social and economic empowerment.

SI Clovis raises their funds primarily through their Annual Denim & Diamonds Dinner, Dance, and Auction, which this year will celebrate its 18th year on December 5 at the Clovis Veterans Memorial Building.

For more information on any of the above subjects, email siclovis2015@gmail.com.