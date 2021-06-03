Soroptimist International of Clovis Celebrate Outstanding Women

Soroptimist International of Clovis (SIC) recently celebrated their “Live Your Dream” educational awards event. Six local women were honored with cash awards to assist with their educational efforts.

One of their recipients, Manami F. of Clovis Community College was nominated for consideration in the region-level “Live Your Dream” award.

Selected as a winner during the virtual Sierra Pacific Region (SPR) conference, Manami will receive an additional $5,000 from the SPR beyond her award from the local club of $1,250.

Manami is now eligible for an international award. The winner will be announced at the Soroptimist International of the Americas conference in Seoul, South Korea, next summer.

Soroptimist International of Clovis congratulates Manami. Its members are committed to serving as mentors throughout her educational journey.

During the virtual San Joaquin College of Law (AJCL) Barristers’ Brunch, first-year law student Kayla Pace, was presented with the annual SJCL Scholarship. Pace indicated she was incredibly surprised and pleased to receive the award.

The annual Soroptimist International of Clovis/SJCL Endowed Scholarship is presented to a student who plans to pursue law to advocate for women’s issues.

SI of Clovis is committed to women’s issues and the Mission of Soroptimist: “Improving the lives of women and girls through programs leading to social and economic empowerment.”

In her application for the scholarship, Ms. Pace submitted her personal statement:

“When I was in the fourth grade, I wanted to be President of the United States, because I was told girls could do anything even though at times, we were homeless. While I yet to have a daughter myself, I do have nieces and cousins to whom I emphasize the importance of education. I am the first woman in my family with a bachelor’s degree and now the first to be pursuing a doctorate. I have younger women in my family that are now following in my footsteps. I tell the young girls of the pioneer women in various fields. I have worked with children most of my life and am currently working with autistic children. In the past, I worked at a women’s homeless shelter. It is my mission to give back and to improve the lives of women and girls.”

The local women of Soroptimist International of Clovis are part of Soroptimist International of the Americas, founded in 1921.

There are nearly 95,000 Soroptimists in almost 120 countries and territories who contribute time and financial support to community-based and international projects that benefit women and girls.

The name, Soroptimist, means “best for women.” Soroptimists are women at their best working to help other women to be their best.

For more information on programs and membership, visit www.siclovis.org or email SIClovis@soroptimist.net.