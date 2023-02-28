Soroptimist International of Clovis Celebrate Award Recipients 

On February 9, 2023, Soroptimist International of Clovis (SIC) recognized the latest winners of their “Live Your Dream” Educational and Training Awards for Women.

The annual event was held at the Herndon campus of Clovis Community College (CCC).

Thirty-five local women were honored with cash awards that totaled $38,000 to help them realize their educational goals.

This year’s Live Your Dream Award program was chaired by Rachel Bennett.

“I am moved by the applications submitted by these women, moved to tears,” said Bennett. “Their stories are so striking. It is a privilege to help them to step forward with their education.”

Twenty-three of the awardees attend CCC, seven attend Reedley College, three are from Fresno City College, and three attend other regional educational programs.

These outstanding women are all heads of their households while pursuing their education.

Counselors, trustees, and administrators from the State Center Community College District joined the evening of joy and hope.

New Clovis Community College President, Dr. Kim Armstrong, spoke to the collection of students, their families, and Soroptimists.

“My heart is filled with so much love for these women, and for the group of women who are members of Soroptimist! You are strong!” said Armstrong.

Soroptimist means best for women. Soroptimists are women at their best working to help girls and women to be their best through programs leading to social and economic empowerment.

The volunteer global organization provides women and girls with access to the education and training they need to improve their lives.

SIC is committed to women’s issues and is part of Soroptimist International of the Americas, founded in 1921.

There are nearly 95,000 Soroptimists in almost 120 countries and territories who contribute time and financial support to community-based and international projects that benefit women and girls.

Soroptimist President Sue Buckley notes, “The Club is so very grateful to the community donors who made this abundance available to our area women. When we lift women, we lift families, we lift our community, we lift our economy, we lift our world!”