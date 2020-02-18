Soroptimist International of Clovis Announces Annual Prom Dress Event

Need a prom dress? Soroptimist International of Clovis will again hold its annual Prom Dress Event at Sierra Vista Mall Community Room on Saturday, March 28, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Prom Dresses are available FREE to high school students who need assistance.

Last year’s event was a big success. This year there is a nice selection of gowns, but the organization is still gathering current styles (within the last five years), especially in sizes 12 to 18. Accessories – purses, shoes, and jewelry – are also needed.

Anyone wishing to donate gowns or accessories may bring them to The Book Barn, Clovis Avenue at 7th Street during business hours of 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Please call (559) 297-9052 to let them know you are coming.

For more information contact Peggy at The Book Barn.