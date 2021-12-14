Social Media Post threats made to Clovis High School

A social media post that contained possible threats to Clovis High School was deemed not credible Monday morning by Clovis Police.

Local authorities looked into the source of the post and determined that this was not a real threat.

To ensure parents were aware of the situation, the following message was sent to families:

“Good morning Cougar Country Families,

Early this morning we received information regarding a social media post that contained a possible threat to the CHS campus. This threat continues to circulate. Please know that the Clovis Police Department has already investigated this post and it has been determined that it is NOT a credible one. We take the security and safety of our campus seriously and work closely with our police departments when these situations arise.

School continues to be open and we will remain vigilant as our students come to campus and prepare for a busy week of finals.

Stephanie Hanks

Principal”

This is not the first occasion that a social media post threatened a CUSD school.

Last Friday afternoon, the Reagan Educational Center, Clovis East High School and Reyburn Intermediate, were placed on facility alert. This lockdown meant that students were to remain indoors and outside movement would be limited. Students were also not able to be picked up from campus.

Students were released on staggered schedules to reduce traffic around campus. Parents picked up their children in two specific locations.

No connection has been made between the two threats on the two campuses.