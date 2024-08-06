Skye Peterson performs arrangement of songs at Trinity Community Church

July 30, 2024 – Skye Peterson, daughter of modern Christian hymn composer Andrew Peterson, performed at Trinity Community Church on Friday, July 26th. In a night filled with fellowship, joy, and Christ-centered music, Skye Peterson offered Trinity church goers and community members a chance to relax and hear about her life experiences and the joy she has found in her Lord Jesus Christ.

Growing up in a musical household, Peterson discovered her passion in singing early on. She explained, “I’ve always had this love for words and love for music and in the way that both of them can go together. It’s more than just placing a bunch of words on a melody; it’s like you can combine the two and make something new.”

Peterson’s adeptness in singing and songwriting shone through her music when she performed at Trinity. Many of the church members expressed their joy in hearing her perform live after the event had ended.

One of those members was Cameron Fong, who leads the Young Marrieds ministry group with his wife Jaimi, as well as serves in the Media team for the Brothers-to-Brothers Bible study group.

He explained that he had seen Peterson perform a few years prior at the SING Conference. Fong stated, “She has this incredible voice and can create stories behind all of this too, and she’s encouraging spiritually.”

Lead Pastor Andrei Sava seemed to share similar thoughts on Peterson’s music as well. He explained, “She kind of merges and puts life into words, into the songs. They’re [about] very common things that are not all out of the ordinary, but I think that resonates with a lot of people.”

With this comment, Sava touched on one surprising aspect of Peterson’s music – it didn’t focus solely on miraculous, life-changing moments, but rather offered a glimpse into small, intimate times in life where the little things remind one of their Creator.

An example of this was found in her song Florence, which was about the previous owner of her and her husband’s home in Nashville.

Peterson expanded on this, stating that “My goal for my music is for it to be as personal as it can be. So much of my decisions are based off of my own personal experience and what’s actually going on in my life right now.”

In reference to her Gospel-centered music, Peterson also touched on how her personal life experiences have influenced her songwriting. She explained, “God has always been my friend and like any friend, we’ll fight sometimes. God’s love is just steady and sometimes mine isn’t, and so I write a lot about how to approach God’s faithfulness and consistency.”

She went on further to explain that in the church, doubt is often seen as the opposite of faith. But in Peterson’s perspective, doubt goes hand-in-hand, because “faith actually requires trust in what you don’t know, it requires you not knowing stuff first.”

Her focus on Gospel-centered music is what inspired Trinity members to invite her to sing at the church.

Speaking about Trinity’s involvement with bringing in Peterson for this event, Sava explained, “Our desire is to educate and equip God’s people, not only through God’s word but also through God’s work within the songs.”

Fong also added to this idea, stating that, “What we want to do is glorify God in all that we do, so if we have someone who writes lyrics that talks about God’s character, His goodness and kindness, it’s encouraging to have that be performed for our church population and others who visited as well.”

Peterson looks forward to the upcoming release of her new album, All the Difference, which will be released on August 23rd. In the weeks to come, she plans to continue touring in different areas to perform some of her latest songs throughout California and other states in the US.