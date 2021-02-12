Six CUSD Schools Receive 2021 Bonner Character Award

Tori Lavon
Six out of the ten Valley schools selected for the 2021 Bonner Character Award were CUSD schools. (Clovis Roundup Photo)

Six Clovis Unified schools have been awarded the 2021 Bonner Character Award for their exemplary character and civic education.

The Bonner Character Award is part of the Conference on Character and Civic Education. The conference is the longest-running character education conference in the country.

The conference was designed for Fresno State and Fresno Pacific University student teachers in order to provide them with important concepts and ethical implications on how to approach children or families with life issues in an ethical manner.

The main goal for the conference is that teachers play an important part in a child’s development.

To be considered for the award, a character education curriculum must be in place. The curriculum must be modeled by student teachers to provide opportunities for students. The model includes services to the community and participation in extracurricular activities.

A total of ten valley secondary schools that were awarded.

The six CUSD schools awarded are: Alta Sierra Intermediate, Clark Intermediate, Granite Ridge Intermediate, Kastner Intermediate, Clovis High School, and Clovis North High School.

“The Granite Ridge and Clovis North staff are extremely proud of the high-quality instructional programs offered along with the focus of character development and civic education,” said Josh Shapiro, Principal of Clovis North Educational Center, “To achieve success requires dedication and collaboration from all stakeholders. I am proud to say Granite Ridge Intermediate and Clovis North High School demonstrate these valuable qualities.”

Due to COVID-19, the Bonner Center will not hold an in-person conference this year.

The center will hold a virtual celebration for the recipients on February 24 from 8 a.m. to 10:15 a.m.

