The second annual Jingle Jam in the Park is set for Saturday, Nov. 22 from 6 p.m – 8 p.m. at Sierra Vista Mall.

The family fun event will be filled with holiday activities including pony rides, a dance party, Christmas tree lighting, and the grand entrance of Santa. A snow machine will be showering the event with snow, adding to the ambience of the holiday event.

For more information, please contact Sierra Vista Mall at (559) 299-0660 or go to www.sierravistamall.com.