Sierra Vista Mall steps up as Clovis’ cool oasis amid scorching heat

June 19, 2024 – In a thoughtful and much-needed initiative, the Sierra Vista Mall has announced it will serve as a cooling center for Clovis residents, offering a refreshing escape from the current heat wave the town is experiencing at the start of the summer. As temperatures soared to a sweltering 106 degrees last week, the mall’s doors opened wide, inviting everyone to seek solace in its cool, welcoming environment.

This thoughtful move underscores the essence of the “Clovis Way of Life,” where community care and solidarity are paramount. The Sierra Vista Mall, an integral component of the Fresno/Clovis retail market, will provide a safe haven from Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sundays from noon to 6 p.m., on any day when temperatures in Clovis are predicted to reach 105°F or greater.

Understanding the challenges faced by residents during extreme weather conditions, Clovis Transit is offering free rides to the cooling center. The mall is easily accessible via Stageline’s Route 50 or the Round-Up service, ensuring that everyone, regardless of their transportation situation, can find respite from the heat. For more details and schedules, residents can visit the Clovis Transit website.

Once inside, visitors can expect a cool environment with complimentary water available at the customer service booth, making the mall not just a place to shop but a true community hub. Although non-service animals are not allowed, the comfort and safety of all visitors remain a top priority.

Sierra Vista Mall, located at 1050 Shaw Avenue in Clovis, is more than just a shopping destination. Spanning 78 acres with over 85 retail and restaurant spaces, and a state-of-the-art cinema, the mall stands as a testament to the vibrant lifestyle that permeates this close-knit town. Its recent outdoor lifestyle expansion in 2007 has only enhanced its appeal, featuring beautiful fountains, landscaped areas, and a community park that regularly hosts concerts and events.

In line with the National Weather Service’s recommendations for handling extreme heat, the mall’s cool environment provides a much-needed reprieve. The best advice during such heat waves is to drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun, and remain in air-conditioned places. If you need to be outdoors, taking frequent rest breaks in shaded or cool areas, wearing lightweight, loose-fitting clothing, and scheduling strenuous activities for cooler parts of the day can help manage the heat. Remember, car interiors can quickly reach deadly temperatures, so never leave young children or pets unattended in vehicles. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location immediately.

Located at the southeast corner of Clovis’ busiest intersection, the mall’s strategic location ensures it remains a central fixture for residents from Clovis, the northeast and southeast portions of Fresno, and surrounding communities. With easy access from major highways and proximity to the Fresno Yosemite International Airport, Sierra Vista Mall is more than equipped to handle an influx of visitors seeking a cool retreat.

By providing a cooling center, Sierra Vista Mall’s initiative not only offers a necessary service but also reinforces the strong family values and exceptional quality of life that Clovis residents cherish. This summer, as temperatures rise, Sierra Vista Mall stands as a stalwart of comfort and care, ensuring that everyone has a cool place to beat the heat.