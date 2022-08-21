Sierra Vista Mall hosts Weekend Blender Comic Con

The Sierra Vista Mall hosted their Weekend Blender Comic Con Saturday Aug. 20 with a variety of vendors and attractions for attendees to visit but those who missed day one can catch the second day on Aug. 21.

For those looking for an event to take the family to, the Weekend Blender – ‘Not Your Typical Comic Con’ event runs until Sunday Aug. 21 at the Sierra Vista Mall from 11 pm – 6 pm.

The comic con is a free family event that has free parking and no entry fee. The comic con at Sierra Vista Mall has a variety of attractions to enjoy for pop culture fans of all ages.

During the event fans can enjoy Storm Troopers walking around the mall who are ready to take pictures with community members who are dressed as their favorite characters. Attendees will have the opportunity to see a variety of vendors selling products that range from collectibles to clothing. Also for collectors attending the Con, there is a variety of long boxes that are filled with vintage comic books.

One of the vendors at the Sierra Vista Mall Comic Con was the 501st Legion Central California Garrison.

The Central California Garrison is a regional unit of the 501st Legion, an international costuming organization dedicated to celebrating the Star Wars Universe through their work with charities and events like Saturday’s Comic Con.

David Rameriez, South Valley Squad lead for the 501st Legion, said those who didn’t have the chance to swing by Saturday will have the opportunity to see more StormTroopers and Darth Vader during Sunday’s event.

The work done by the 501st according to Rameriez is centered around the impact their costumes bring to the community through their charity work and by being booked at events like Saturday’s Comic Con.

“You’ve got kids to adults that smile from ear to ear. It’s an amazing experience to be able to see that from inside our helmets,” Rameriez said.

Ramierez said any group that is interested in having their members at their event can book the 501st Legion Central California Garrison through their website for more information.

Those who attend will also have the chance to meet actors from TV shows such as The Mandalorian and Aqua Teen Hunger Force.

Star Wars fans lined up to take pictures with actress Leilani Shiu who was in The Mandalorian, Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett. Fans were also treated to voice actor Carey Means from the Aqua Teen Hunger Force show.

There is something for everyone at the Sierra Vista Mall’s Comic Con, including having the chance to enter into a cosplay contest

For those interested in cosplaying at the Comic Con, they must make sure to follow the rules set in place by the mall.

Rules set by the Sierra Vista Mall ask that those who plan on Cosplaying not wear a full face mask when walking through the mall due to safety issues, but can be worn during the contest.

The only exception to the mask rule is for children 10 years old and younger, who are cleared to wear masks.

For more detailed instructions for cosplaying you can visit the event’s website.

For those interested in attending Sunday’s session, the Con will be held at the Sierra Vista Mall from 11pm-6pm free of charge.