Sierra Vista fire shuts down mall on Sunday

Firefighters responded to a commercial structure fire at the Sierra Vista mall Sunday afternoon at around 2PM.

It was first brought to the attention of the first responders when a few employees from GameStop reported it, stating that they had seen smoke and fire coming from the attic of the store.

Engine 44 (E44) from Station 4 of the Clovis Fire Department, located closest to the mall, was the first to arrive.

E44 was followed by other crews responding to a second alarm from Fresno City Fire and Fresno County Cal Fire. All crews quickly responded to both safely evacuate the mall while also containing it to prevent it from spreading to other areas.

Their efforts and quick response were evident in how they did both successfully, keeping the fire contained to the attic as well as allowing for no injuries to people evacuating. Keeping it from spreading was also attributed to the sprinkler system, according to officials.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but fortunately, no injuries were reported.

For people’s safety, the mall was closed for the remainder of the afternoon. It has since been opened with specific stores being closed for the time being.