Sierra National Forest to Open Additional Recreation Sites

The Sierra National Forest (SNF) in partner with California Land Management (CLM) and Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) announced the opening of more developed recreation sites for day use and picnic sites adding to the current list of open sites, and issue Forest Order No. 05-15-00-20-10 SNF Developed Recreation Site Closures.
SNF along with CLM and PG&E continues to work with state and local health officials for direction and guidance to safely open recreation sites throughout the forest.
The following listing are recreation sites that have met the requirements for safe opening, as of July 3:
Bass Lake Ranger District:
- Rocky Point Picnic Site
- Falls Picnic Site
- Lakeside Picnic Site
- Denver Church Picnic Site
- Little Denver Picnic Site
- Pine Slope Picnic Site
- Willow Cove Picnic Area
- Recreation Point Picnic Site
- Pinepoint Picnic Site
- Cranberry Flat Picnic Site
- Indian Flat Picnic Site
- McClendon Beach Picnic Site
- Redbud Picnic Site
- Forks Campground
- Lupine Campground
- Cedar Campground
- Spring Cove Campground
- Wishon Campground
- Summerdale Campground
- Chilkoot Campground
- Fish Creek Campground
- Soda Springs Campground
- Sweetwater Campground
- Greys Mountain Campground
- Soquel Campground
- Fresno Dome Campground
- Kelty Meadow Campground
- Dirt Flat Campground
- Dry Gulch Campground
- Granite Creek Campground
- Nelder Grove Campground
High Sierra Ranger District:
- Huntington Lake Boat Launch
- Site Billy Creek Picnic Site
- Dowville Picnic Site
- Trails End Day Use
- Dorabelle Day Use
- Deer Creek Campground
- College Campground
- Lower Billy Campground
- Dinkey Creek Campground
- Buck Meadow Campground
- Mono Hot Springs Campground
- Mono Creek Campground
- Vermillion Campground
- Portal Forebay Campground
- Ward Lake Campground
- Dorabelle Campground
- Kirch Flat Campground
- Gravel Flat Camping Area
- Bear Wallow Camping Area
- Sample Meadow Campground
- Bolsillo Campground
- Sawmill Flats Campground
- Black Rock Campground
- Lily Pad Campground
- Trapper Springs Campground
- Marmot Rock Walk-in Campground
- Courtright Boat Launch parking and ramp also used for RV overflow
- Coolidge Meadow Fishing Access site
- Spillway Fishing Access site
- Wishon Dam Fishing Access site
- Short Hair Creek Fishing Access site
- Upper Kings River Fishing Access
- Wishon Boat Launch parking and picnic area
- Helms picnic area and Interpretive Site
- Wee Mee Kute Fishing Access site
- Courtright Geological Display Interpretive Site
- LeConte Divide Scenic Overlook Interpretive Site
To see the full Forest Order No. 05-15-00-20-10 SNF Developed Recreation Site Closures, and the list of open areas, visit www.fs.usda.gov/sierra.
Please remain at home if you are sick and plan your trip for another date. All visitors should practice self-sufficiency during your visits to the national forest.
Recreating responsibly will help ensure that expanded access to recreational facilities, services, and opportunities continue.
Social distancing measures are still in place, please exercising guidelines at all times.
For more information regarding SNF and recreational activities, contact the High Sierra Ranger District office in Prather at (559) 855-5355 ext.0, 3300 or 3301; the Bass Lake Ranger District in North Fork at (559) 877-2218 ext. 0; or the Forest Supervisors Office in Clovis at (559) 297-0706, or go online to www.fs.usda.gov/sierra.