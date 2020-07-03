Sierra National Forest to Open Additional Recreation Sites

The Sierra National Forest (SNF) in partner with California Land Management (CLM) and Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) announced the opening of more developed recreation sites for day use and picnic sites adding to the current list of open sites, and issue Forest Order No. 05-15-00-20-10 SNF Developed Recreation Site Closures.

SNF along with CLM and PG&E continues to work with state and local health officials for direction and guidance to safely open recreation sites throughout the forest.

The following listing are recreation sites that have met the requirements for safe opening, as of July 3:

Bass Lake Ranger District:

Rocky Point Picnic Site

Falls Picnic Site

Lakeside Picnic Site

Denver Church Picnic Site

Little Denver Picnic Site

Pine Slope Picnic Site

Willow Cove Picnic Area

Recreation Point Picnic Site

Pinepoint Picnic Site

Cranberry Flat Picnic Site

Indian Flat Picnic Site

McClendon Beach Picnic Site

Redbud Picnic Site

Forks Campground

Lupine Campground

Cedar Campground

Spring Cove Campground

Wishon Campground

Summerdale Campground

Chilkoot Campground

Fish Creek Campground

Soda Springs Campground

Sweetwater Campground

Greys Mountain Campground

Soquel Campground

Fresno Dome Campground

Kelty Meadow Campground

Dirt Flat Campground

Dry Gulch Campground

Granite Creek Campground

Nelder Grove Campground

High Sierra Ranger District:

Huntington Lake Boat Launch

Site Billy Creek Picnic Site

Dowville Picnic Site

Trails End Day Use

Dorabelle Day Use

Deer Creek Campground

College Campground

Lower Billy Campground

Dinkey Creek Campground

Buck Meadow Campground

Mono Hot Springs Campground

Mono Creek Campground

Vermillion Campground

Portal Forebay Campground

Ward Lake Campground

Dorabelle Campground

Kirch Flat Campground

Gravel Flat Camping Area

Bear Wallow Camping Area

Sample Meadow Campground

Bolsillo Campground

Sawmill Flats Campground

Black Rock Campground

Lily Pad Campground

Trapper Springs Campground

Marmot Rock Walk-in Campground

Courtright Boat Launch parking and ramp also used for RV overflow

Coolidge Meadow Fishing Access site

Spillway Fishing Access site

Wishon Dam Fishing Access site

Short Hair Creek Fishing Access site

Upper Kings River Fishing Access

Wishon Boat Launch parking and picnic area

Helms picnic area and Interpretive Site

Wee Mee Kute Fishing Access site

Courtright Geological Display Interpretive Site

LeConte Divide Scenic Overlook Interpretive Site

To see the full Forest Order No. 05-15-00-20-10 SNF Developed Recreation Site Closures, and the list of open areas, visit www.fs.usda.gov/sierra.

Please remain at home if you are sick and plan your trip for another date. All visitors should practice self-sufficiency during your visits to the national forest.

Recreating responsibly will help ensure that expanded access to recreational facilities, services, and opportunities continue.

Social distancing measures are still in place, please exercising guidelines at all times.

For more information regarding SNF and recreational activities, contact the High Sierra Ranger District office in Prather at (559) 855-5355 ext.0, 3300 or 3301; the Bass Lake Ranger District in North Fork at (559) 877-2218 ext. 0; or the Forest Supervisors Office in Clovis at (559) 297-0706, or go online to www.fs.usda.gov/sierra.