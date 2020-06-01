Sierra National Forest Opens Up New Recreation Sites

The Sierra National Forest (SNF) will be issuing an order to open three additional developed recreation sites: Huntington Boat Launch, Billy Creek Picnic Site, and Willow Cove Picnic Area.

The order will not close trails, trailheads, and general forest areas. Dispersed camping remains available and open for public use. For more information on recreation sites, you are encouraged to contact your local SNF office.

This new order is the beginning of a phase to reopen more recreation sites.

SNF crews are currently working to open more sites, which includes: removing hazard trees, brushing, sweeping roads, cleaning sits, fire rings, restrooms, and turning on and testing water systems. SNF is partnered with California Land Management Co. (CLM) to ensure all sites meet health and safety standards before opening recreation sites.

Bass Lake Ranger District and High Sierra Ranger District have met the guidelines of the CDC, and state and local agencies for opening as of May 29, 2020.

The following have opened:

Bass Lake Ranger District:

Wishon Boating Site

The Falls Picnic Site

Lakeside Picnic Site

Rocky Point Picnic Site

Denver Church Picnic Site

Little Denver Picnic Site

Pine Slope Picnic Site

Willow Cove Picnic Area

High Sierra Ranger District:

Huntington Lake Boat Launch Site

Billy Creek Picnic Site

If you do plan on visiting the Sierra National Forest, please be aware that:

Trash removal is currently offered in select locations – please pack out all trash and waste

Some toilet facilities maybe currently closed – please plan accordingly

Avoid high-risk activities – search and rescue operations may be limited, these activities include water activities on the many rivers, streams, and lakes, and wilderness backpacking located on the Sierra National Forest.

Avoid crowds – if an area is crowded, please search for a less occupied location

The SNF would like to also remind visitors that all SNF offices remain physically closed during this time however, we do have staff working virtually to assist with your information needs.

Office hours and phone contacts as follows:

High Sierra Ranger District : (559) 855-5355, Monday though Friday 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

: (559) 855-5355, Monday though Friday 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Bass Lake Ranger District : (559) 877-2218, Monday though Friday 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

: (559) 877-2218, Monday though Friday 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Forest Supervisors Office: (559) 297-0706, Monday though Friday 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.