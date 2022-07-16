Sierra National Forest Opens Newly Renovated Kirch Flat Group Site

Daniel R. Patterson

U.S. Forest Service



Public Information Officer

PRATHER, CA (July 15, 2022) – The Sierra National Forest, High Sierra Ranger District, will be reopening the newly renovated Kirch Flat Group Site to the public beginning on July 15, 2022.

Located along the Upper Kings River, above Pine Flat Lake, this newly renovated group site offers visitors brand new restrooms facilities, tables, fire rings, trash service, interpretative displays about the area, designated parking, a beach area for fishing, lounging, or whitewater raft take out.

Site is designed for tent camping and may be able to accommodate a smaller trailer (25 feet). Only one trailer would fit in this site. Large trailers are not recommended for this group site.

The Kirch Flat Group Site will be reservable online through www.recreation.gov for the service fee of $8/reservation. Reservations will only be accepted online for the group site beginning July 15, 2022.

After the fee proposal is approved, a new press release will be announced as to when implementation of the fees will begin.

The group site will then be reservable for $100 per night. In addition to a $5 fee for each vehicle over the site limit of 14.

“We recognize how important the forest is to our local communities and those who visit the forest.

These fees are a critical component to the sustainability of the recreation sites and ensuring the community is proud of the amenities provided by the Forest.

I am excited about the opening of Kirch Flat. The campground renovations highlight a new era in the Sierra’s dedicated service to the public,” stated Dean Gould, Forest Supervisor.

For more information on Kirch Flat Group Site, contact the High Sierra Ranger District office at (559) 855-5355 ext. 0 or visit us at https://www.fs.usda.gov/sierra.