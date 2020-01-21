Shute Family: A Legacy of Eye Care

A legacy, which began in the 1920s, is now part of the Eye Q Vision Center.

Father and optometrist, Dr. Steven Shute, with his son, ophthalmologist, Dr. Thomas Shute, is part of four generations of a family who has provided exemplary eye care to Central Valley residents.

There are three optometry colleges on the West Coast. A member of the Shute family attended every one of them.

It started with Sidney F. Shute. He established his Fresno optometry practice in 1926, after retiring as a teacher in Tranquility for 20 years. He graduated from the Los Angeles College Optometry, and then returned to Fresno to open his practice.

His son, Sidney A. Shute, served in WWII as a US Marine Corps dive-bomber pilot at Guadalcanal, before graduating from the Berkeley School of Optometry in 1947. He opened what was to become a thriving optometry practice in Clovis later that year.

Steven Shute joined the Marine Corps Reserves after graduating from Bullard High School. He attended Fresno City College, and then graduated from the Pacific University College of Optometry. In 1974, he joined his father’s practice and the two worked together for eight years. When his father retired, the younger Shute took over the practice.

Until recently, Dr. Steven Shute’s practice called Old Town Clovis home. Located at Pollasky and Third Avenues, the office was built in the early 1980s and had a comfortable home-like feel. Comments from patients included, “Best eye exam I ever had! Dr. Shute is very knowledgeable and thorough.”

“The staff is 6 stars nice, friendly and makes you feel like you were the only patient for the day, even though it’s a very busy practice.”

“Love, love, love! The staff is so friendly! The Dr. is amazing.”

Dr. Shute is now on staff at the Eye Q facility at Clovis Community Medical Center, 726 Medical Center Drive East, Suite 101. In total, he has been seeing patients for over 45 years.

Thomas Shute, Steven’s son, graduated from San Joaquin Memorial High School. He spent two years at Fresno City where he joined the Leon S. Peters Honors Program. Transferring to the University of California, San Diego, he earned a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Science degree and then completed medical training at the UC San Diego School of Medicine.

After concluding his internship at Travis Air Force Base, Dr. Shute served four years as a U.S. Air Force flight surgeon. He completed his ophthalmology residency and fellowship training at Washington University in St. Louis.

Dr. Shute returned to his native Clovis and is on staff at Eye Q Vision Center. He offers the full complement of micro-invasive glaucoma treatment techniques, in addition to traditional glaucoma surgeries. His practice also focuses on the surgical management of cataracts, utilizing the most advanced methods and intraocular lens implants available today.

Both father and son enjoy nature, being outdoors, and enjoying family time. Their passion is to continue to serve the community’s eye care needs utilizing the values of their forefathers.