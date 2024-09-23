Clovis Police conduct a high-risk traffic stop resulting in arrest, recovery of stolen gun, and illegal drugs

A tense police pursuit through a quiet Clovis neighborhood ended Monday morning with the arrest of a Fresno man found in possession of a stolen handgun, drugs, and drug paraphernalia, the Clovis Police Department reported.

The incident unfolded just before 9 a.m. when a Clovis police officer patrolling near Peach and Shaw Avenues noticed a suspicious vehicle. The driver, later identified as 44-year-old Ivan Rangel of Fresno, sped off after spotting two police vehicles in the area. Officers attempted to pull Rangel over, but he refused to stop, leading police on a chase through nearby streets.

The pursuit came to a dramatic climax near Willow and West Santa Ana Avenues when Rangel lost control of the vehicle but managed to evade officers momentarily. Using a Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT) maneuver, officers successfully forced the car to a stop. However, Rangel refused to comply with police commands, becoming increasingly erratic. Witnesses reported seeing him punch through the sunroof of the stolen vehicle while shouting incoherently.

In a last-ditch effort to flee, Rangel backed into a Clovis police patrol vehicle, causing damage. Officers quickly deployed non-lethal pepper ball rounds to subdue him before taking him into custody.

A subsequent search of the car revealed a loaded, stolen handgun lying on the front seat, along with illegal drugs and paraphernalia.

Rangel, who was already wanted on two felony warrants, was booked into Fresno County Jail on several charges, including possession of a stolen firearm, evading police, probation violation, and possession of a controlled substance.

The Clovis Police Department later shared details of the incident in a social media release, thanking the community for its support and ensuring residents that no injuries were reported during the pursuit.

Authorities continue to investigate the matter and have not released further details at this time.