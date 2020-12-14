Clovis PD Hosts 6th “Shop With A Cop”

Shopping for school can be dreadful, but it can be fun if your shopping partner is a cop.

On December 12, the Clovis Police Department hosted their 6th annual “Shop with a Cop” event.

The event took place at Miramonte Elementary in the Ashlan and Fowler area. Clovis Police officers were able to distribute coats and school supplies to students in the community.

With all the challenges of 2020, there was a possibility this event may not have happened, but Clovis PD managed to pull it off.

Typically, every December, Clovis PD has hosted a fundraiser dinner party to fund the “Shop with a Cop” program. 100 percent of the money raised is used to take students shopping before the school year begins.

Cops would take students on a shopping spree for school supplies and clothes. What is even cooler is that the cops let the students pick out everything they needed.

“The kids that get to have hands-on experience with our officers and police personnel. It really gives them positive contact with law enforcement, and that’s really important,” said Codi Ricken, organizer of the “Shop with a Cop” program.

This year this was not the case. The kids were not in school and the fundraiser which helped fund the program was canceled due to COVID-19. So the Clovis Police Department had to be creative.

Fortunately, there were enough funds from last year’s event to carry over to this year. Which allowed organizers to purchase and distribute coats and school supplies to about 40 to 50 kids.

“When they are wearing things that make them feel better, and they are warm, they can concentrate on their school work. At the end of the day, the children are our future,” said Ricken.

Ricken said she still wants to continue the program, even if that means a virtual silent auction to help raise for next year’s event.

“It’s hard to say with what’s going on, but I really want to move forward and keep this program going,” said Ricken.

The Clovis Police Department is always accepting donations through Clovis Police Foundation-Shop with a Cop Program.

For more information, please contact Codi Ricken at codir@cityofclovis.com.