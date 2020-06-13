Shooting Suspect Arrested After High-Speed Pursuit

At roughly 3 p.m. on Friday, June 13, Clovis PD Officers noticed a male suspect driving near Willow and Gettysburg intersection. The suspect was wanted for questioning in a gang-related shooting incident two weeks ago.

Officers were able to pull the vehicle over but as soon as the officers approached, the suspect drove off.

A vehicle pursuit ensued as officers sped after the suspect. During the chase, officers observed a handgun being thrown out of the window of the driver’s side window.

The suspect will eventually enter westbound 168 Freeway at up to speeds of 100 miles per hour. Fresno County Sheriff’s Eagle One helicopter assisted in the pursuit and was able to observe the suspect abandoning the vehicle in the Mayfair area (First and Mckinley Avenue area) in Fresno.

After a short search, 23-year-old Kylin Baca-Fullmer of Fresno, was found and arrested in the 3300 block of Mayfair Drive South without incident.

Baca-Fullmer was arrested on charges:

Felony evading

Felon in possession of a firearm

Felon in possession of ammunition

The prior gang-related shooting is still currently under investigation. Baca-Fullmer was booked into the Fresno County Jail.