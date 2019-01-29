Shaw Avenue experiences robust investment: Clovis’ Retail Corridor’s growth is the biggest since 1987

Clovis, CA, January 28, 2019 – Shaw Avenue, east of State Route 168 is experiencing the strongest growth cycle in decades.

Not since it served as Clovis’ go-to shopping district, back in the 1970s and 80s, has the older retail corridor seen as much private and public investment as it is seeing right now. The biggest change in the long, linear landscape will arrive in February, when Costco Wholesale will begin construction on the property located at the northwest corner of Clovis and Santa Ana Avenues. The new store will be 50,000 square feet larger than their current store at Ashlan and Peach Avenues.

Across the street from the new Costco, on the southeast corner, a Home 2 Suites by Marriott will begin construction this spring. A new Starbucks and Residence Inn by Marriott have also been approved at the same intersection. Two more hotels, La Quinta Inn and Townplace Suites are currently under construction in the area, further bolstering the corridor.

All of this activity continues the trend of private investment on Shaw Avenue. Sierra Vista Mall has made huge leaps during the past 18 months. Target and Sierra Vista 16 Cinema both underwent a major remodel, No Surrender Laser Tag opened in the former Gottschalks location, and both Teazer’s World Tea Market and Sakura Chaya Japanese restaurant are slated to open this spring.

Across the street from the mall, the former Rite Aid space was filled by Big Lots and Planet Fitness opened a 30,000 square foot facility in the former Longs Drugs location.

On the far west end of Shaw Avenue, in Clovis, RV Liquidators recently opened, complementing Bingham Toyota, Future Ford of Clovis, and Hedrick’s Chevrolet who all underwent major remodels within the past few years. In 2018, the City of Clovis initiated a Shaw Avenue landscape improvement project and completed the first phase between State Route 168 and Willow Avenue.

More commercial development is expected for the area as retail users look for vacant buildings and land. This includes another hotel, additional office space, and a new Red Carpet Car Wash.

All of this activity isn’t limited to commercial projects. Within the past twelve months, 115 supportive senior housing units were completed near the corner of Shaw and Fowler Avenues; the construction of a new single-family subdivision and a multi-family complex is nearing completion on the south side of Santa Ana, just east of Clovis Avenue; and Habitat for Humanity along with the City of Clovis’ Affordable Housing program completed 10 new homes and repairs on an additional 200 homes. In total, 299 housing units have been completed, are under construction, or have been improved in the neighborhoods along the Shaw Avenue Corridor in the past three years.

Ultimately this infill and redevelopment effort is a result of an ongoing relationship between City of Clovis staff, the retail community and local commercial real estate brokers.

“There’s a lot of activity in Clovis,” explained Dwight Kroll, Clovis’ Director of Planning and Development Services, “it takes a lot of coordination to work out the fine details on improvement plans while meeting tight timelines.”

The City’s efforts seem to be paying off. All of this activity accounts for an increase in new jobs and nearly 1,000 new residents. None of this is lost on the folks who are investing in the area. “Clovis is an excellent City to work with,” stated Michael Okuma, Costco’s Director of Real Estate Development, “we work with cities across the United States and couldn’t ask for a better partner.”

“We’re excited about all this growth,” said Andy Haussler, Clovis’ Director of Community and Economic Development, “it has created a vibrancy that Shaw hasn’t seen in thirty years. It’s encouraging for a corridor that has served Clovis as retail shopping destination and great place to live for nearly fifty years. We look forward to working with all developers and businesses looking to locate their business and/or build residential units in Clovis, we are ready.”