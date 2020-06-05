Shaver Lake reopening at limited capacity starting this weekend

Those looking to get out on the lake will have to wait no longer than this weekend as Southern California Edison announced that Shaver Lake will be reopened for visitors starting Saturday, June 6.

The lake, shoreline, day-use areas, marinas, horseback riding, trails and restrooms will be open for 12 hours, starting at 8 a.m.

However, social distancing guidelines must be observed, and visitors must wear face masks when near others.

The main parking lot will be open only at 50% capacity, but the parking lot adjacent to the boat launch facility will be open in full to allow people to tow boats on-site.

Overnight camping sites at Camp Edison will remain closed for now. The scheduled Fourth of July fireworks show has been canceled.

Shaver Lake had also been closed for other holidays such as Memorial day and the weekend preceding.

