Sexual Assault Suspect Convicted

June 1, 2022 – A jury at the Fresno County Superior Court, has found 58-year-old Richard Bradberry of Clovis, guilty on all eight charges of sexually assault.
In July 2019, Clovis Police detectives arrested Bradberry at his apartment in the Barstow and Villa area after discovering multiple sexual assaults had occurred at or near his apartment. There were a total of four victims, all male juveniles under the age of 16.
The charges include: Lewd and lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14, oral copulation, sexual assault with someone at least 10 years younger than the suspect, and criminal enhancements.
Bradberry will be sentenced on June 28 and could face at least 65 years in state prison.
If you or anyone is in an abusive relationship, or the victim of domestic or sexual abuse, please Clovis PD at (559) 324-2800.
The Marjaree Mason Center in Fresno is also a trusted resource, and they are available anytime at (559) 233-HELP.