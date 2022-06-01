Sexual Assault Suspect Convicted

June 1, 2022 – A jury at the Fresno County Superior Court, has found 58-year-old Richard Bradberry of Clovis, guilty on all eight charges of sexually assault.

In July 2019, Clovis Police detectives arrested Bradberry at his apartment in the Barstow and Villa area after discovering multiple sexual assaults had occurred at or near his apartment. There were a total of four victims, all male juveniles under the age of 16.