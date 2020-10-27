Seven Fresno County Libraries to be Used as Voting Centers

The Fresno County Public Library announced the opening of seven branches to be used for in-person voting for the upcoming 2020 election.

Starting Oct. 31 through Nov. 3, these libraries will be open for voters to come and cast their ballots. The centers will also have staff who can assist with voting, replacement ballots, language assistance, registering to vote in-person or any other assistance a person may need.

The following libraries that will be used as voting centers:

Bear Mountain Library, 30733 East Kings Canyon Road, Squaw Valley

Betty Rodriguez Regional Library, 3040 N Cedar Avenue, Fresno

Fowler Library, 306 S. 7th Street, Fowler

Mendota Library, 1246 Belmont Avenue, Mendota

Orange Cove Library, 815 Park Blvd, Orange Cove

Sunnyside Regional Library, 5566 E Kings Canyon Road, Fresno

Woodward Park Regional Library, 944 E Perrin Avenue, Fresno

Library operations will be on hold at these locations until after the election. Social distancing and health guidelines will be in place.

For more information, contact (559) 600-7323 or visit www.fresnolibrary.org.