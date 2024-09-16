September 3rd Clovis City Council Highlights

September 4, 2024 — The Clovis City Council meeting on September 3rd, 2024, highlighted a broad range of community issues, from student recognition to a significant discussion on affordable housing and future city planning.

The meeting opened with Mayor Ashbeck calling the council to order and acknowledging the end of summer, as students return to school. The council then stood for the Pledge of Allegiance, led by Councilor Bessinger, setting a respectful and patriotic tone for the meeting.

The council first recognized local high school students who participated in the American Legion’s Boys and Girls State programs. These programs offer students the opportunity to engage in simulated government and leadership experiences, preparing them for future roles in civic leadership. Mayor Ashbeck and the council praised the students’ dedication and highlighted the importance of youth engagement in shaping the future of the community.

The meeting then shifted to one of the most anticipated agenda items—a public hearing on a proposed affordable housing project at 135 Osman Avenue. The project aimed to rezone the area to facilitate the construction of a 47-unit senior apartment complex, addressing the city’s growing need for affordable senior housing.

The development would consist primarily of one-bedroom units, with two two-bedroom units and a three-bedroom manager’s residence. Notably, 46 units were designated for seniors earning 60% or less of the area median income (AMI), with five units set aside for extremely low-income seniors.

City officials assured the council that the project adhered to state regulations and qualified for a California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) exemption. This exemption allowed the development to bypass certain environmental studies, including a traffic analysis. However, in a show of good faith, the developers voluntarily conducted a traffic study to address community concerns regarding potential congestion in the area.

Council members carefully considered the impacts of the project on infrastructure, parking, and public services. One concern raised was the limited parking, as each unit would be allocated just one parking space. However, staff pointed out that the proximity to the transit center and senior center helped alleviate concerns about increased traffic.

Moreover, the majority of the units being one-bedroom was expected to reduce the need for additional parking spaces.

The project’s financial viability was also a point of discussion. The development’s total cost was estimated at $28.5 million, with a $1 million contribution requested from the Clovis Housing Trust Fund, which would be matched by an additional $1 million from the State of California’s matching funds program.

Comparatively, an alternative project, The Cottages at Magnolia, though beneficial, carried a higher per-unit cost, ultimately making the Osman Avenue project the more financially viable choice for Clovis.

The council lauded the developers for securing a 55-year affordability covenant, ensuring that the project would remain affordable for future generations of Clovis seniors. This long-term commitment to affordability and the careful use of public funds resonated with both council members and city staff, who expressed optimism about the project moving forward.

Throughout the meeting, public engagement played a significant role, with residents voicing concerns and opinions during the comment periods. Local residents expressed a mix of support and apprehension regarding the project, particularly about its potential impact on traffic and neighborhood compatibility.

The council members engaged in thoughtful deliberations, taking into account both community feedback and planning regulations to arrive at a balanced decision.

As the public hearing concluded, both the General Plan Amendment and the rezone for the 135 Osman Avenue property were approved. The council expressed confidence that the project would address a critical need for affordable senior housing while maintaining the integrity of the city’s infrastructure and planning objectives.

Before wrapping up the session, the council held a lively discussion about potential changes to future council meeting times. Several council members and residents voiced concerns about the current schedule, debating whether starting meetings earlier or later would better serve public engagement while respecting the schedules of city staff and council members. Some suggested that moving meetings to another day or holding workshops could help streamline lengthy sessions.

Local resident Jeni-Ann Kren provided public input, emphasizing the need for meetings that didn’t stretch too late into the evening, which often caused attendees to leave before the final agenda items were discussed.

In response, the council agreed that more time was needed to evaluate how best to accommodate public participation without overburdening staff or members. A decision was made to revisit the topic later in the year.

As the meeting drew to a close, Council Member Diane Pearce shared details about an upcoming press conference welcoming the 9/11 “Never Forget” mobile exhibit to Clovis.

She encouraged the public to attend the memorial event on September 11th at the California Memorial site. The exhibit and memorial serve as a powerful reminder of the events of September 11, 2001, and provide an opportunity for the community to reflect and honor those affected. Diane stressed the importance of passing on the lessons of that tragic day to future generations.

From celebrating the accomplishments of local students to addressing affordable senior housing needs, the council demonstrated its commitment to balancing growth with the needs of its residents. Residents are encouraged to attend city council meetings in person or watch live from Youtube if they cannot attend in person.