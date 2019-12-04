Sensory-Friendly Santa Experience Comes To Sierra Vista Mall

Children with special needs will get the chance to take a photo with Santa Claus Dec. 8 at the Sierra Vista Mall from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The experience, known as the Santa Cares program, is held in partnership with Autism Speaks.

Santa Cares events are held in malls across the United States to give children on the spectrum a safe and calm environment to get their photo taken with Santa. This is accomplished by making simple adjustments to lights and music to reduce sensory stimuli.

Children can visit with Santa for free. Keepsake photo packages will also be available for purchase at the event.

Families are encouraged to reserve a time slot for the experience online.

Autism Speaks is dedicated to promoting solutions for individuals across the spectrum and throughout the lifespan.

The organization accomplishes this through advocacy and support; increasing understanding and acceptance of people with autism; and advancing research into causes and better interventions for autism spectrum disorder and related conditions.