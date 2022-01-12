Senior Sanitation Operator Receives Recognition

On May 21, 2021, Levy Lopez, a senior sanitation operator of 14 years, was driving back from the Clovis Landfill.

Lopez noticed a vehicle pulled over on the side of the road and a person trying to get his attention.

After turning his truck around, then realized the man was having a heart attack.

Lopez called 911 and stayed with the man until the ambulance arrived.

The Clovis City Council gave recognition to Lopez for his actions. Solid Waste Manager Yvette Rodriguez also spoke and commended Lopez for his selfless act.

“It shows Levy’s kindness to help others when in need,” Rodriguez said. “Levy acted courageously, I think we can all agree, by not thinking twice to help a stranger who needed medical attention immediately.”

Rodriguez also stated that his act will make her think twice about following her intuition to help someone who needs it.

Lopez spoke to the council and thanked the City providing him the ability to help.

“I am a little nervous, but I’m very humbled and blessed to be working for the City of Clovis,” Lopez said. “I know that I’m not the only employee and I know that I’m not the last employee who’d ever do something like this. Working for the City has allowed me to grow and I wanted to thank the City for giving me the opportunity, but also for providing the training and the skills.”

Lopez also stated thanks to the proper training the City provided to him, he was able to help.

To view the full Presentation of Proclamation, you can visit the City of Clovis YouTube page. You can also visit the City of Clovis website and click on the tab “Council Meetings & Agendas” under the Government section.