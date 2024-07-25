Senior community’s generosity helps fuel firefighting efforts in Clovis

July 25, 2024 — Amidst the crackling heat of summer and the lingering threat of wildfires in the Sierra National Forest, the residents of Clovis have shown an unwavering spirit of support for their local heroes. At the heart of this effort lies a simple gesture that speaks volumes: donations of bottled water to the Clovis Fire Department, a tradition that has grown with each passing year.

For several years now, residents of The Fountains at Alluvial, a vibrant 55 and Better community in Clovis, have rallied together to donate essential supplies to the fire department. Chad Fitzgerald, the dedicated life safety manager at Clovis Fire, shared insights into the community’s heartfelt contributions. “The residents really take it to heart to help us out,” he remarked, reflecting on the growing scale of their annual donations. “They have been donating water bottles for several years now. It feels like it’s getting bigger every year.”

Dan Piro, manager of The Fountains at Alluvial, emphasized the community’s generosity, in reference to the $6,000 worth of water bottles donated to the fire department. “These people love to help,” he said warmly, “they’re so kind and just want to show their appreciation for their firefighters.”

The impact of these donations goes beyond quenching thirst; it symbolizes a deep-seated gratitude for the firefighters who tirelessly battle blazes like the current Basin Fire, which has spread across thousands of acres in the Sierra National Forest. Fire Chief Ekk, in a recent update on firefighting efforts, highlighted the challenges faced by crews on the front lines. “Our crews have the potential of being deployed on incidents for 14 days, sometimes up to 21 days,” he shared, underscoring the personal sacrifices made by these brave men and women.

As wildfires continue to threaten the region, the Clovis Fire Department remains steadfast in its mission, providing essential services from fire suppression to emergency medical care. Chief Ekk emphasized the importance of community support in these challenging times, urging residents to heed evacuation orders and respect road closures to facilitate firefighting operations effectively.

Against the backdrop of ongoing fire risks, the donations from The Fountains at Alluvial residents serve as a beacon of hope and solidarity. In a season marked by scorching temperatures and dry conditions, their generosity not only refreshes parched throats but also uplifts spirits and strengthens community bonds. For Clovis residents, this gesture is a reminder that amidst adversity, unity and compassion can make a world of difference.

For more information on how to support the Clovis Fire Department or to stay updated on firefighting efforts, visit their official channels and join in the community’s efforts to ensure safety and resilience in the face of wildfires.