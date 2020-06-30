Senior Activity Center begins offering limited services

The Clovis Senior Activity Center has announced that it has begun offering limited services this week.

While the senior center still remains closed for programs and classes, it will begin offering tax script purchases, notary services, low-income housing information and help with the Home Energy Assistance Program application (HEAP).

All visitors will be asked to follow physical distancing and public health measures when entering the facility, including wearing a cloth face covering. Face coverings will be provided to those that do not have them.

Services are available by appointment only. To make an appointment, the senior activity center asks that people call (559) 324-2750.