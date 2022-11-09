SCCCD names new Clovis Community College President

On November 1, 2022, the State Center Community College District (SCCCD) Board of Trustees unanimously approved the appointment of Dr. Kim E. Armstrong as the President of Clovis Community College, effective January 3, 2023.

“The Board of Trustees are grateful to the search committee whose commitment to the District’s values of academic excellence, diversity, equity and inclusion was evident throughout the process,” said Board President Nasreen Johnson.

SCCCD Chancellor Dr. Carole Goldsmith said, “Dr. Armstrong is widely regarded as an effective and collaborative higher education leader, and I look forward to working with her in this new role as the third President of Clovis Community College. I am confident she will continue to accelerate the college’s mission to Create Opportunities – One Student at a Time.”

The presidential search began earlier this year when current President, Dr. Lori Bennett, announced her retirement effective January 4, 2023.

Dr. Armstrong currently serves as the Vice Chancellor for Student, Equity and Community Affairs at Arkansas State University Three Rivers.

She earned her B.S., M.S., and Ph.D. from Howard University in Physiological/Neuropsychology and has Strategic Leadership and Management Specialization certifications.

The Arkansas Community College Student Success Center and Achieving the Dream selected her to be one of only 50 nationally certified Student Success/ Guided Pathways Coaches and one of only 8 selected to serve as an Arkansas Holistic Student Support Coach.

Dr. Armstrong serves on the Arkansas Community Colleges Diversity, Equity, Inclusion (DEI) Taskforce. Her DEI initiatives received several state and regional recognitions.

She serves on two Arkansas United Way Boards. In Illinois, she served as Co-Campaign Chair for the United Way where she led efforts to raise $8.4M. Under her leadership, both Black Hawk College and Arkansas State University Three Rivers were cited by regional accreditors for their student success, inclusion, and community engagement culture.

Clovis Community College enrolls approximately 13,000 students annually and offers curriculum for students seeking transfer to a four-year college or university, short-term Career Technical Education, or basic skills education. Clovis Community College is a college of the State Center Community College District.