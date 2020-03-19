Save Mart Dedicates Hours For High Risk Populations

In response to increased demand in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, Save Mart and its daughter chains are setting aside store hours for high-risk populations.

The company is dedicating every Tuesday and Thursday, between the hours of 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., to people who are at a higher risk of becoming seriously ill from COVID-19. Vulnerable people include seniors, pregnant women and individuals with weakened immune systems.

“The company is asking other guests to allow seniors and vulnerable populations, such as pregnant women and those with compromised immune systems, primary access to our stores during these times,” the company said in a statement.

Save Mart’s stores include FoodMaxx and Lucky. Its Clovis locations include one FoodMaxx location and two Save Mart locations.

The company recently announced it would hire close to 1,000 employees to meet increasing demand amid the coronavirus pandemic. Openings include in-store positions, drivers and warehouse team members.