Save Mart Dedicates Hours For High Risk Populations

By
Ron Camacho
-

In response to increased demand in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, Save Mart and its daughter chains are setting aside store hours for high-risk populations.

The company is dedicating every Tuesday and Thursday, between the hours of  6 a.m. to 9 a.m., to people who are at a higher risk of becoming seriously ill from COVID-19. Vulnerable people include seniors, pregnant women and individuals with weakened immune systems.

“The company is asking other guests to allow seniors and vulnerable populations, such as pregnant women and those with compromised immune systems, primary access to our stores during these times,” the company said in a statement. 

 Save Mart’s stores include FoodMaxx and Lucky. Its Clovis locations include one FoodMaxx location and two Save Mart locations.

 The company recently announced it would hire close to 1,000 employees to meet increasing demand amid the coronavirus pandemic. Openings include in-store positions, drivers and warehouse team members.

 

Ron Camacho was born and raised in Clovis. He attended Clovis High School and graduated from CSU Fresno in 2017 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mass Communications and Journalism. Before joining the Roundup, Ron wrote for Pollstar Magazine and the Sanger Herald. He has a deep appreciation for the arts and is a lover of music, cinema and storytelling. When he’s not busy looking for his next story, Ron enjoys taking weekend expeditions to the beach or mountains to practice landscape photography.

