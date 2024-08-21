Satoshi Hirayama Elementary opens its doors to students

August 17, 2024 — As the first day of school dawns on Clovis Unified School District, Principal Laura Reynolds eagerly prepares to greet students at the newly minted Satoshi Hirayama Elementary School. Named in honor of longtime educator and local legend Satoshi Hirayama, this marks a significant milestone as the district’s 35th elementary school.

“We want kids to feel they’re part of something new, the beginning of a long legacy,” Principal Reynolds remarked, reflecting on the excitement and nerves that come with a new school year.

The school’s namesake, Satoshi Hirayama, led a remarkable life, shaped by experiences that included internment as a child, collegiate baseball at Fresno State, and service in the US Army during the Korean War. Notably, he was the first Japanese American to play professional baseball in Japan, earning the nickname “Fibber” among friends and fans alike.

At the school’s grand opening, a flag from the Japanese baseball league adorned Mr. Hirayama’s seat, a poignant reminder of his journey and achievements. His son Kevin Hirayama, speaking with his father’s characteristic wit, shared sentiments of pride and humility on behalf of the family.

“I think my dad would be very humbled, proud. He would say the same thing I just said — unbelievable. What a facility,” Kevin Hirayama expressed, amidst a gathering of family members and community supporters.

The ceremonial ribbon-cutting, led by Hirayama’s three sons and his 101-year-old brother, marked the official opening. Principal Reynolds assured that essential services like the cafeteria, library, and office will be operational from day one, despite ongoing construction.

While the campus undergoes final touches, students will temporarily attend classes in brightly decorated portables, a testament to the school’s commitment to providing a nurturing learning environment. Kevin Hirayama, reflecting on his father’s passion for education, expressed hope that students will embrace the opportunities awaiting them at Satoshi Hirayama Elementary.

As the community prepares for back-to-school night, anticipation builds for a school year filled with promise and new beginnings at Satoshi Hirayama Elementary School.