Salute to Patriots Honors Clovis’ Future Service Members

The Clovis Veterans Memorial District (CVMD) honored Clovis Unified High School students committing to future military careers at its annual Salute to Patriots event on Wednesday, May 5.

Service members from the Army, Navy, Marines, Coast Guard, Air Force and Space X military branches shared their experiences and detailed the journeys the recent graduates will face once they enter the service.

The service members spoke about the importance of hard work, sacrifice and family support.

Marine Corps Capt. Justin Bush, who is stationed in Lemoore, shared the importance of having a family support system.

“I’ll be the first one to say…it takes a village to do this. There’s been a number of times where I could not do what I do without the help of my…support system,” Bush said.

Air Force Col. Chris Austin of the 144th Fighter Wing seconded the family support sentiment speaking on the importance of communication with family throughout the military process.

“The best advice I have for family members out there is to be present…I was stationed most of my career overseas,” Austin said. “That occasional text, an occasional letter, meant all the world to me. And when I was deployed, those care packages really meant a lot.”

A total of 51 2021 graduates from Buchanan, Clovis North, Clovis East, Clovis West, Clovis, Gateway and Sierra High Schools will now be embarking on a grueling journey away from home, many for the first time.

“Along the way, you’re going to find that there are going to be some tough spots,” said Army Col. David Hall. “For some, basic training is going to be a tremendous challenge. Others are going to have challenges when they go on that first deployment.”

Each service member detailed how challenging the student’s experience in the military will be but said that their experience in the service benefits them long after they transition out of the military.

“Embrace each assignment you are given because you just never know how much you will learn,” said Coast Guard Chief Diana Murphy. “Stay steadfast in your mission and use each day to better yourself for the future, embrace every moment and cherish the memories you make.”

Clovis Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Eimer O’Farrell shared her disappointment that this year’s event couldn’t be held in person but expressed her gratitude toward each student’s commitment to the military.

“Each of our graduates participating…have walked a unique path to graduation. And along the way, you have learned lessons of perseverance and courage,” Dr. O’Farrell said. “Life requires all of us to have these traits…My hope for each of you is that the past year has shown that you are ready to embrace your futures.”

Each member of the Clovis City Council also shared their gratitude for the student’s military commitment.

CVMD CEO Lorenzo Rios finished the event with a call to action from the Clovis community to continue to show its support toward the armed forces.

“As a community, we must uphold our commitment to the members of our armed forces to honor their sacrifice and to look after their families,” Rios said. “We answer the call because we know what we defend. We remember that freedom is not free.”

Included below are the list of commitments and the dates that their commitment events will take place.

Clovis East High School – May 4 at 1 p.m. in the CE Amphitheater

Jon Brigham Alonzo, Army

Gabriel Bartra, Army National Guard

Nicholas Bressoud, Army

Madison Elgin, Air Force ROTC

Hermione Ford, Air Force

Nicholas Ganuelas, Marine Corps

Noah Hash, Marine Corps

Macaydan Hawkins, Army

Eddie Alvarez Lopez, Marine Corps

Aiden Martin, Marine Corps

Claudia Melanie Martinez, Army

Maci Mcalister, Army

David Pimentel, Navy

Elila Roy, Army

Ariel Salcedo, Marine Corps

Ethan Scholz, Marine Corps

Jacob Tafoya, Air Force

Elizabeth Vang, Navy

Jacob Vang, Army National Guard

Buchanan High School – May 12 at 5 p.m. in BHS Outdoor Theater

Kyle Davis, Navy

Troy Foster, Navy

Austin Gillen, West Point

Raymond Lopez, West Point

Christian Navarrette, Naval ROTC Marine Option

Kaelyn Nicholas, Marine Corps

Keaton Olmos, Navy

George Ruiz, Naval Academy

Cameron Simonson, Coast Guard

Benjamin Waddill, Navy

Clovis High School – May 17 at 1 p.m. in the CHS Amphitheater

Katarina Ansaldi, Marine Corps

Julius Casanova, Army

Devan Hickingbottom, Marine Corps

Jacob Moraga, Army

Christian Pritchett, Air Force

Sarah VanNoy, Coast Guard

Jordan Westwood, Marine Corps

Clovis North High School – May 17 at 2:30 p.m. in the CN Amphitheater

Cole Brunson, Air Force

Johnathan Capps, Navy

Ryan Franco, West Point

Michael Jacot, Marine Corps

Caleb Shin, Air Force

Clovis West High School – Date TBD*, in the CW Amphitheater

Miguel Cortez, Army

Jocelyn Coyle, Marine Corps

Karina Dorn, Marine Corps

Anthony Ecker, Air Force

Charlie Garcia, National Guard

Angelica King, Air Force

Timothy Ocampo, Navy

Dillon Riley, TBD*

Samuel Sehm, Marine Corps

Isaac Ybarra, TBD*