RusHour Restaurant Vandalized

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

On March 2, an Asian fusion restaurant, RusHour was vandalized.

The restaurant is located on 701 W Shaw Ave #101 just east of the Shaw and Willow intersection.

The restaurant is best known for its boba tea and rolled ice cream.

At 9:15 a.m. this morning, it was discovered that one of the windows facing towards Shaw Avenue was smashed in.

Co-owner and manager, Xai Vue, was across the street when she noticed that the rolled ice cream decal was missing from the window.

“At first, we were across the street at Smart and Final and thought someone took down our Rolled Ice Cream decal. Maybe they were mad we were temporarily not selling it,” said Vue.

Video surveillance inside the establishment showed no entry or anything being stolen.

This marks the third time the window has been targeted for vandalism. The first two incidents happened in May of last year.

The window was replaced in October from the last time the window was smashed.

“We have no idea if this is a targeted/random crime. We hope it is not targeted and that this will be the last time since it not only costs us to replace but also creates a loss in revenue as well,” said Vue.

The window has been boarded up and the RusHour was closed for the rest of today.

The restaurant plans to reopen tomorrow during normal business hours.