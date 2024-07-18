Ribbon cutting unveils Loma Vista’s Village Green

July 13, 2024 — The long-anticipated Village Green park in Clovis officially opened its gates to the public on Saturday, July 13, marking a significant milestone in the development of the Loma Vista neighborhood. The ribbon-cutting ceremony, held from 9 a.m. to noon, drew residents from across the city to celebrate the new seven-acre community space with a day of music, family activities, giveaways, and a free barbecue.

The idea for Village Green began with simple sketches on a legal pad, a vision that has now blossomed into a vibrant community hub. As attendees explored the park, they encountered a variety of features designed to enhance community life. Village Green boasts an amphitheater, clock tower, food truck spaces, a water feature, open grass areas, trellises, evening lighting, walking paths, bike racks, restrooms, drinking fountains, and numerous seating areas. The park is intended to host special events and serve as a focal point for the neighborhood, providing recreational and social opportunities for all ages.

The project, part of the 2003 Loma Vista Specific Plan, represents a vision that took shape over two decades ago. Today, the area is home to thousands of residents, and the $8 million park is set to become a new hub for community gatherings and activities. Real estate experts predict that the park will enhance property values in the surrounding area by tens of thousands of dollars.

Among the attendees was Isaiah, a resident who moved to Clovis from Southern California with his family four years ago. As he tossed a baseball with his son Matthew on the expansive grass, Isaiah shared his appreciation for the park. “It’s beautiful,” he said, his wife Brenda nodding her head quickly in agreement. “They really did an amazing job with this park. I love it.”

The event also featured fun activities for children, including free snow cones from Kona Ice and the opportunity to explore various city trucks such as fire engines, military vehicles, and construction machinery. The festive atmosphere helped ramp up the community’s excitement and pride in their new park.

Renee Mathis, the director of planning and development services for Clovis, expressed her gratitude to the many contributors who made the park a reality. She highlighted the efforts of the police department, fire department, public utilities department, recreation department, administrative staff, and her own planning and development services team. In particular, she acknowledged Ryan Nelson and Taylor Danielson for their significant contributions, offering a heartfelt “thank you” to both.

“This park is covered with the fingerprints of our Clovis community residents, our city staff, our consultants, and our contractors that go back more than 20 years,” Mathis remarked, capturing the collaborative spirit that brought Village Green to life.

Dwight Kroll, former Director of Planning and Development Services for the city of Clovis, and Mayor Lynne Ashbeck also spoke to the crowd. They offered their gratitude for the time, effort, resources and dedication it took to get this project accomplished as well as to the crowd for showing up for a party over 20 years in the making.

The highlight of the morning was the ribbon-cutting ceremony, where Mayor Ashbeck and other city leaders joined forces to slice through a uniquely stubborn green ribbon. After the big scissors couldn’t cut the ribbon, Dr. Monte Persons, on whose ranch this public space sits, stepped forward and completed the task with his knife. This moment was a fitting tribute to the Clovis spirit and the collective effort that made Village Green possible.

Village Green, envisioned as the heart of Loma Vista, is set to enhance property values and provide a vibrant space for community connection. As the first park of its kind in Clovis, it stands as a testament to the city’s commitment to growth, recreation, and the well-being of its residents.

The grand opening of Village Green marks the beginning of a new chapter for Clovis, inviting residents to come together, enjoy the amenities, and create lasting memories in this unique and thoughtfully designed park.