Rewards credit cards: the more you shop, the more you earn

Credit cards that pay you rewards on purchases you make with the card are more popular than ever! Here’s how they work: Every time you make a purchase with a Rewards card, you earn points to redeem for cash, travel, shopping, merchandise, events, entertainment, dining and more.

If you’re considering applying for a rewards card, be sure to check out the fine print on all of them. You’ll see that not all rewards cards are created equal.

Most of the big banks’ rewards cards have annual fees that can be up to $100. Plus, most rewards cards from the big banks have interest rates from 17% to 27% APR or more! That’s hardly a reward!

Smart shoppers looking for a reasonably inexpensive rewards card are advised to turn away from the big bank cards and explore the affordable advantage of rewards cards from a local credit union.

Credit unions can offer rewards cards that cost less and earn more because they’re not like the big banks at all. Credit union members know that they’re banking with a local financial institution, run by local people, with members’ best interest in mind. The big banks have shareholders to respond to. Credit unions are responsible only to their members, and can charge smaller fees – or no fees at all.

That’s why one of the best rewards cards is available from Noble Credit Union, the popular financial institution with convenient branches in Fresno, Clovis, Selma and Madera. Noble’s MyRewards Platinum VISA has no annual fee and a rate as low as 9.9% APR (Annual Percentage Rate). It’s almost impossible to find a credit card of any kind with a rate that low.

Noble’s MyRewards Platinum VISA has many benefits you’ll appreciate:

• Get one point to redeem for every dollar you spend. No limits, no minimum spending requirements

• Redeem your points for cash, 1000’s of merchandise options, unrestricted travel and hotel stays or gift cards to local and national retailers

• Watch your points grow and redeem at any time online at NobleCU.com

• Low rates, no annual fee

• Zero liability for fraudulent transactions if your card is lost or stolen

• No cash advance fees, no balance transfer fees

• Now you can secure your card with CardValet, a free app to lock or unlock your cards

Noble Credit Union, a Forbes 2019 Best-in-State Credit Union, offers members full access to a wide range of financial services, including checking and savings accounts with no monthly fees, online and mobile banking, low rate MyRewards VISA credit cards, even budget management. For more information about membership in Noble Credit Union, call 559-252-5000 or visit NobleCU.com.