Retirement Ceremony Held for Long-time City Employee

At Monday’s City Council meeting on January 11, Ann Bianchi was acknowledged for her 37 years of service to the City of Clovis.

Bianchi is retiring from her role in the Clovis Senior Activity Center where she helped with clerical assistance and created programs and activities for seniors.

During her time at the senior center, Bianchi created a newsletter, coordinated volunteers and created rummage sales for fundraising among other things. Bianchi is a long time Clovis resident who graduated from Clovis High School.

She was presented with a plaque for her service to the city, senior center and the community. Also, as a tradition in the City of Clovis, Bianchi was given a street sign with her name as a parting gift and an appreciation for her service.

Councilmember Lynne Ashbeck mentioned that Clovis is better because Bianchi was there and that her work will never be forgotten.

Councilmember Bob Whalen said he was grateful for Bianchi’s work and glad she created an environment at the senior center where people wanted to be there.

Bianchi thanked her family who were in attendance and her co-workers who she said made her work a lot easier.

“I’m happy I had the opportunity to come to Clovis and help with the senior center,” Bianchi said. “I never even thought about becoming a full time employee, but it was more fun for me.”