Resolve to Save $1000s in 2020 – Here’s How

Family budgeting should be a way of life, not a challenge. Because every penny counts these days, a few dollars unnecessarily spent here and there can easily turn into hundreds, even a thousand dollars – and the family budget is off the rails.

If you’ve resolved to save in 2020 (and want to save a substantial amount), here are some ideas to save money. Your family – and your pocketbook – will thank you.

Create a Budget – It only takes a few moments to begin analyzing and identifying places where you’re overspending. After accounting for housing and bills, try allotting a smaller amount for entertainment and other “leisure” purchases. If you can subtract $100 a month from your monthly budget, you’ll save $1,200 in 2020.

Plan Meals – Most families throw out so much food each week, they’re tossing money into the garbage. Make a grocery list and stick to it. Trim your weekly food shopping by $20 to save $1,040 a year.

Shop Smartly – Look for deals. Compare prices. Be an end-of-season shopper. Look for sale racks. Use coupons. Don’t buy on impulse.

Open a Savings Account – Every week, move $10 into a savings account. You’ll hardly notice it’s gone, and at the end of 2020, you’ll have more than $500!

Increase Your Retirement Contribution – Bump up your annual contribution by 2% or more. That’s an extra $1,000 a year (or more if your employer has a company match plan).

Staycation – Turn a travel holiday into a chance to do some sightseeing nearby. There are a number of exciting spots within an hour or so, and you’ll save a lot of money.

Stop Smoking – Health benefits aside, quitting could save up to $2,500 or more a year. Plus, becoming a non-smoker can extend your lifespan and lower your medical costs and insurance rates.

Refinance Your Home – Check the latest rates at NobleCU.com. Although rates are inching up higher, you may find a rate lower than yours. By refinancing, you could save $100 or more on your monthly payments.

Make 2020 the year you pay yourself, by saving thousands!

