Residents can now rent Clovis Transit’s Trolleybus

Do you need a ride for your next wine tasting event? Look no further than Clovis Transit’s trolleybus!

Clovis Transit’s rental trolleybus can accommodate 26-30 passengers on trips and routes that remain within a 50-mile radius of the City Corporation Yard –– 155 N. Sunnyside Ave. And, along with wine tasting, the trolley rental is a good idea for: weddings; corporate and nonprofit events; church groups; bachelor and bachelorette parties; parking lot shuttles; sightseeing; and holiday celebrations.

The hourly rental rate is $125 an hour, and the rates on City holidays is $140 an hour. Every rental requires a minimum two-hour rental period.

The rental time starts at the pick-up address if trips are starting within Clovis city limits. For trips that are starting outside Clovis city limits, the rental time starts when the trolley leaves the City Corporation yard. In the event that a “bodily fluid” cleanup is required, the rental party is charged an extra $100 fee. And, an extra $50 fee will be charged if the trolley is left in poor condition.

City of Clovis states, “After the initial two hours, consecutive waiting hours are $50 per hour wait time for when the driver is waiting but the bus is not in motion…After the initial four hours at the full-price rate, a reduced rate of $75 is in effect.”

Clovis Transit does not offer any refunds for unused time.