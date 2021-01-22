Repeat Drug Offenders Arrested While on Bail

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

On Wednesday, Jan. 20, Clovis Police received information regarding a subject with a felony warrant from their agency.

The subject was said to be staying at a hotel in Madera County. According to the Clovis PD, they have been staying at the hotel for weeks.

Authorities were able to respond and find the subject with two other individuals. They were all detained and the room was searched due to one of the subjects being on active felony probation for narcotics.

During the search, they found evidence of identity theft, EDD fraud, and narcotic sales.

They were identified as 40 year-old Richard Langdon and 35 year-old Ashley Farmer, both of Clovis. They were arrested with several felony charges that includes possession of narcotics for sale, identity theft with priors, and committing a felony while released on bail.

The third person identified was 32 year-old Ashley Cooper of Fresno. She was arrested for two warrants.

All were booked into Fresno County Jail.