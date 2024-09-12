Remembering the brave at California’s 9/11 Memorial Ceremony

September 11, 2024 — As dawn broke over Clovis on September 11, 2024, the California 9/11 Memorial stood as a beacon of remembrance and resilience, drawing people together to honor the nearly 3,000 lives lost in the attacks 23 years ago.

The annual ceremony, rooted in reflection and unity, began with the powerful voices of the Fresno Christian High School Chamber Choir, accompanied by pianist Ben Certain. With each note of “America the Beautiful” and “God Bless America,” the spirit of a nation that refuses to forget echoed through the crowd.

This day, like no other, served as a reminder of the strength found in community and the enduring courage of those who sacrificed everything.

Fire Inspector David Cross of the Paso Robles Fire Department welcomed attendees, leading up to the poignant moment at 8:46 a.m. when 9/11 dispatch recordings were played. This marked the exact time the first plane struck the World Trade Center, bringing a heavy silence to the crowd.

As the American flag was lowered to half-staff, the gravity of the moment was felt deeply, followed by a powerful rendition of the National Anthem by Margot Kim, anchor for Channel 30.

Public safety personnel and members of the Fresno Stag & Thistle Pipes and Drums marched in, their bagpipes echoing in tribute to the fallen. Five wreaths were laid around the memorial, honoring New York firefighters, police officers, Port Authority officers, military personnel, and civilians who perished on that fateful day. In keeping with the traditions of the fire service, a bell rang out in a 3-3-3 pattern—a time-honored signal indicating a firefighter has died in the line of duty.

The keynote speaker for the event was George D. Martin, a former defensive end for the New York Giants and Super Bowl champion. Martin, who founded the non-profit My Journey for 9/11, which supports rescue and recovery workers suffering from health issues due to their efforts at Ground Zero, spoke passionately about the impact of 9/11 on his life and his mission to give back.

During his speech, George D. Martin took a moment to acknowledge his wife, Diane, for her unwavering support throughout his journey. As she stood, the crowd erupted in applause, recognizing the role she played in his efforts to help those impacted by 9/11. It was a heartfelt moment, emphasizing the strength of the bond they shared and the personal sacrifices made in service to a greater cause.

Martin reflected on the various accomplishments throughout his life and career including being a former president of the National Football League Players Association and later the executive director of the NFL Alumni Association, sharing, “I say all that only for this reason, not to be braggadocious, but to tell you how indebted I am to the country we serve, the country we live in, the country that we love.” His heartfelt words struck a chord with those in attendance.

Following Martin’s remarks, the ceremony continued with a solemn flag-folding detail, accompanied by a narration explaining the 13 folds of the American flag, each fold rich with symbolism.

A 21-gun salute was then performed by the United States Marine Corps, honoring those who gave their lives. Eric Panabaker, a retired Fresno Police Officer, played “Taps,” bringing a somber close to the tribute.

As the flag was presented to George D. Martin by Sal Rodriguez, the bagpipers once again took the lead, guiding all uniformed personnel off the memorial, signaling the conclusion of the ceremony.

The California 9/11 Memorial continues to stand as a lasting tribute to the 2,977 lives lost in the attacks, and to the resilience of those who have carried on in their memory.

The California 9/11 Memorial, located on Never Forget Lane in Clovis, CA, serves as a place of reflection and remembrance, hosting one of the most significant commemorations on the West Coast.

Each year, the memorial unites the community in an effort to ensure that the heroes and victims of September 11, 2001, are never forgotten.

For more information about the California 9/11 Memorial, or to learn how you can support the mission, visit www.ca911memorial.com.