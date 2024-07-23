Regal Clovis 8 offers seniors free classic movies until August 4

July 23, 2024 — Seniors looking to escape the summer heat can enjoy free classic movies at the Regal Clovis 8 through August 4. The theater is offering a special lineup of beloved films, perfect for a nostalgic afternoon.

The schedule includes timeless favorites like Casablanca, Robin Hood, Singing in the Rain, and Bringing Up Baby. These movies will be shown Monday through Sunday, starting July 22.

From July 22 to July 28, the schedule is as follows:

Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday: Casablanca at noon and 4:30 p.m. Singing in the Rain at 2:15 p.m.

Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday: Casablanca at 2:15 p.m. Singing in the Rain at noon and 4:15 p.m.



From July 29 to August 4, the schedule will change to:

Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday: Robin Hood at noon and 4:30 p.m. Bringing Up Baby at 2:15 p.m.

Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday: Bringing Up Baby at noon and 4:30 p.m. Robin Hood at 2:15 p.m.



In addition to the free movies, discounted snacks will be available, adding to the nostalgic experience. This initiative provides seniors with a wonderful opportunity to enjoy classic films in a comfortable, air-conditioned setting.

The Regal Clovis 8 invites all seniors to take advantage of this special offer and enjoy a cinematic journey back to the golden age of film.