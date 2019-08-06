Red Means Stop: Local officials to raise awareness on school bus safety

Law enforcement and local school officials are partnering up to spread awareness on safe-driving practices around school buses in an effort called, “Red Means Stop”.

In order to prevent accidents during school hours, specifically around bus loading zones, the local community is stepping up with an event on Thursday, Aug. 6 when Clovis Unified bus drivers and California Highway Patrol will illustrate traffic safety tips around buses.

With an increasing number of incidents that involve ignoring flashing red lights, Thursday’s presentation looks to put a stop to those issues.

The demonstration will take place at the Clovis Unified Bus Yard (Herndon and Sunnyside avenues) from 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.