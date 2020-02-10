Recreation Center Upgrades Basketball Court

The Clovis Recreation Center is kicking off the new decade with a major upgrade.

The center finished installing its new basketball court floor Jan. 31.

The new floor is made out of wood and boasts a sportier appearance. The old floor was made out of concrete.

“New for 2020! Take a look at the incredible, much-needed basketball court floor just installed at the Recreation Center, located at the northeast corner of Clovis & Dakota,” the Recreation Center said in a Facebook post.

The Recreation Center is currently hosting several basketball programs for all ages, including its Winter Adult Basketball League, Winter Youth Basketball League, Winter Middle School Basketball, Winter Start Smart Basketball, Winter Toddler Basketball and Winter Tiny Dribblers program.

The adult, youth and middle schools basketball programs end in early March, while the Tiny Dribblers, Start Smart and toddler programs conclude at the end of February.

The Recreation Center also offers winter programs in indoor soccer, roller-skating and fitness.

A full list of the center’s programs is available at cityofclovisrecreation.com.