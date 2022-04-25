Record Turn Out Announced as 108th Clovis Rodeo Comes to a Close

The 108th Clovis Rodeo saw record crowds in its one-week run. After five days of rodeo action and qualifying events that began on April 18, including the addition of the breakaway roping event, Clovis saw more than 700 contestants compete in one of the nation’s top rodeos.

For professional cowboys and cowgirls who compete at this level its about winning rodeos and securing one of the top 15 positions in their event, whether it be team roping or saddle bronc etc., so they can earn a spot at the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) held every December.

They want world champion stock, good dirt and a chance at the total payout (prize money) at the Clovis Rodeo of $450,000. Record crowds who cheer you on, whether you make your ride or not, are the “icing on the cake”.

With some of the best fans in the sport of rodeo cheering them on, cowboys such as five-time NFR champion Stetson Wright (Milford, UT) took home the title of All Around Cowboy after securing his 91-point winning ride on Burch Rodeo’s bucking bull Burning Bush. Seven-time world champion bull rider Sage Kimzey (Salado, TX) tied for second in the bull riding with Australian cowboy Ky Hamilton (Mackay, AU), both scoring an 85.5 on their rides. An All-Around Cowboy must win in two qualifying events at the rodeo. Stetson Wright also won in the Saddle Bronc event and received a total payout of $12,229.

Those fans wanting to make sure they can get the best seats available for the 109th Clovis Rodeo set to take place April 26- 30, 2023 can start planning now for Early Bird Ticket Sales week which begins today, Monday, April 25, 2022. The ticket office will be open April 25-29, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily to purchase tickets for next year’s event. Fans can also visit www.clovisrodeo.com to purchase early bird tickets for 2023.

The rodeo grounds are located on Clovis Avenue between Bullard and Shaw in the heart of downtown Clovis. Parking at the rodeo grounds is free of charge. Visit clovisrodeo.com for event details, additional information and a calendar of rodeo activities in Clovis.