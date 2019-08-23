Recently retired City Planner Bryan Araki is back

Shortly after wrapping up over 30 years with the City of Clovis, Bryan Araki is back and he is offering his expertise once again.

However, he’ll be contributing part time.

Araki is doing some grant writing for streamlined housing and is also working on training duties for the new City Planner. The City of Clovis had asked Araki for his help before he left his position, and since he didn’t have any immediate plans, he accepted.

But deep down, Araki couldn’t resist giving back to his community.

“The city of Clovis has been an important part of my life, even before working for the City. I live here, shop here and my family lives here,”Araki said. “My new home I’m building will also be in the city, so I’m invested for sure. I was happy to lend a hand here however I could.”

Araki now works around 20 hours a week, a far cry from his previous role with the City that required him to wear many different hats.

Make sure to greet Araki if you see him around town, his time back with the City only lasts until December.