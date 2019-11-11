Reagan Elementary defends championship with victory over Mickey Cox

The Reagan Elementary football team delivered yet another District championship in an 18-0 victory over Mickey Cox for its second consecutive title.

Reagan defeated Ft. Washington last season 21-6 for its first championship.

The champs started the game off with the ball and capped off a long drive with quarterback Kade Holt connecting with Jackson Leibee for a 20-yard touchdown to get the early 6-0 advantage.

Coach Brad Paulson had high praise for how his young quarterback orchestrated the team’s offense in the game and over the entire season.

“Kade was very accurate when he made the passes,” Paulson said. “It just opened everything up.”

Just before halftime, Reagan was on the move again, but an interception in the endzone by Mickey Cox prevented another score and the game remained at 6-0.

In the third quarter, Reagan took another drive down deep into Mickey Cox territory, finishing it with a 10-yard scamper into the endzone by Tristan Kircher to put the team up by 12.

But as effective as Reagan’s offense was, its true calling card was on the other side of the ball.

Reagan made it a habit to keep opponents out of the endzone all season long, surrendering an astounding six points the entire campaign.

“We’ve got a bunch of kids that have played football for a while and they trust each other,” Paulson said. “They know their responsibilities and stick with it and we just team-tackled.”