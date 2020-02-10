Rat Pack Reloaded Comes to Old Town (Video)

CenterStage Clovis brought a famous group of entertainers to life with their presentation of “Rat Pack Reloaded,” on Thurs., Feb. 6 at DiCicco’s in Old Town.

The setting was during the heyday of the Sands Hotel Copa Room in Las Vegas. Class and cool reigned as tribute was paid to Dean Martin, Joey Bishop, Frank Sinatra, and Sammy Davis Jr.

“They worked their special magic and left us spellbound,” said Don Watnick in his introduction. “I can still feel the fun, talent…the love of life they had for the stage.”

Dean, Frank, and Sammy sang, joked and interacted with the audience. Joey did a stand-up routine that had the audience laughing.

Together, they mastered nonchalant chemistry. Individually, they captured the nuance and voice of each performer; Martin with a drink in one hand and a cigarette in the other, Bishop’s jokes, Sinatra’s debonair style, and Davis with his open collar and tie off-center.

Each performed their distinctive songs, including “Send Me the Pillow You Dream on,” “That’s Amore,” “Everybody Loves Somebody Sometime,” “Call Me Irresponsible,” “I Only have Eyes for You,” “Fly Me to the Moon, “Black Magic,” “What Kind of Fool am I?” “Candy Man,” and “I Gotta be Me.”

“They’re doing a really good job, keeping it original and authentic, even to the jewelry,” observed Seta Pearson.

The cozy arrangement in DiCicco’s lounge added to the nightclub ambiance. Members of the audience could enjoy libations while taking in the onstage banter; they even sang along to nostalgic songs.

It was like going back in time.

Cast

Peter Allwine as Dean Martin

Jonathan Wheeler as Joey Bishop

Darren Tharp as Frank Sinatra

Christian David as Sammy Davis Jr.

Dave John kept the music playing.

The final cabaret for CenterStage’s Dinner Theater is “Improv Night” on Thursday, March 5, 2020. The comedy show starts at 7:30 p.m., doors open at 5:00 p.m. As in the past, DiCicco’s is offering a special menu for dinner and drinks. Admission is $15 and is for the show only.

Due to the intimate nature of cabaret and the size of the lounge at Dicicco’s, a limited number of seats are available. Tickets can be purchased at centerstageclovis.com by clicking on the event link on the home page.