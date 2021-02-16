RareTea Shop Opens in Clovis

RareTea is a new shop in the Clovis Country Shopping Center on Shaw and Armstrong Avenues.

A grand opening was held on Monday, Feb. 15. This is not your average tea shop. They feature all organic ingredients.

They also serve milk teas, a popular drink trend in the Central Valley.

The shop had a “Buy One Get One” (BOGO) grand opening deal for their customers.

Previously, they held soft openings in order to help with the flow of traffic and service while ensuring social distancing.

What also makes this shop unique is their tea-espresso machine. It is similar to an espresso machine but instead of coffee, it brews tea.

More locations are said to pop-up in the Central Valley.