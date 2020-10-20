Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers Coming to Clovis

At last night’s City Council Meeting, the council approved of a drive-thru restaurant to be located in the Sierra Pavilion Shopping Center on the corner of Shaw and Cole Avenues.

This restaurant will be located in the building formerly occupied by the Pier 1 Imports store which recently closed.

The restaurant will be a Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers restaurant. They will tear down the current Pier 1 Imports building and construct a new building with a double drive-thru.

The Louisiana-based restaurant will be the first in the Central Valley and the first in California outside of the Los Angeles Area.

The ordinance must be amended due to it being that from Clovis Avenue to Temperance Avenue it doesn’t allow drive-thru commercial buildings. However there have been several exemptions made in the past for several businesses to have drive-thru buildings.

Because of the nature of the business, the owners feel like a double drive-thru will be more efficient in mitigating traffic in the area. The building will also incorporate city and local art and will be community centric, along with bringing around 100 jobs to the area, according to the owners.

One of the issues discussed by the council was how the current In-N-Out restaurant has long lines and how this restaurant might be the same. It was mentioned by the proposal manager that the double drive-thru will help get traffic flowing and if there is still an issue there will be professional traffic control to help with the traffic.

The council voted unanimously to approve the building of the restaurant with the double drive-thru.