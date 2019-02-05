Quilts of Valor presents quilts to two WWII veterans

Vernon Schmidt and Elisha Gassett was honored by the Quilts of Valor Foundation for their service during World War II at the Clovis VFW meeting on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019. (Photo courtesy by Bill Rogers)

The Quilts of Valor Foundation presented quilts to two World War II veterans at the Clovis VFW meeting on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019.

Veterans Elisha Gassett, 96, and Vern Schmidt, 93, was honored for their service. Both served under General Patton during World War II. Gassett and Schmidt were at the Battle of the Bulge.

Terry Ogino, a national representative of Quilts of Valor from Sacramento presented the quilts to honor Gassett and Schmidt for their service.

Vern Schmidt is the Commander of EX-POWS Chapter 1 in Central California and Elisha Gassett is a recipient of the Silver Star. The two veterans are both life long members of the Veterans Post 3225 in Clovis.

The Quilts of Valor foundation is a national organization, with the mission: “to cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor.” Each of the quilts that are presented are handmade by volunteers.