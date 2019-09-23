Quarterback Change Catalyst for Broncos Comeback Victory

Sometimes in the face of adversity, one simple change can be the difference between success and failure. But, you wouldn’t have to tell that to the Clovis North Broncos football team.

After a slow start in the team’s 41-27 victory against Ridgeview on Friday night, coach Michael Jacot made a change at quarterback that inarguably altered the fortunes of his team.

The Broncos found themselves down 13-0 with 6:49 in the first quarter. Trenton Luera, who had been very effective throughout the first four games of the season, struggled by missing receivers and throwing an early interception that lead directly to points.

That’s when Jacot sent in backup Garrett Jones to take over the offense and provide a spark.

And that’s exactly what happened.

Midway through the second quarter, still down 13, the Broncos started moving the ball effectively for the first time in the game.

The drive lead by Jones, culminated with a bullet pass up the middle of the defense to Brennon Lamee from eight yards out to put the Broncos on the scoreboard, securing some much-needed momentum.

The Broncos defense held up its end of the bargain, getting that ball back for Jones to go to work once again.

Jones, who threw for 328 yards and 5 TDs, found a groove that many quarterbacks could only dream of.

He found Lamee twice more in the third quarter, including a lofted 42-yard bomb down the left sideline to extend the Broncos advantage to 27-13.

Ridgeview answered with 14 straight of its own, but it didn’t deter Clovis North, nor did it stifle its momentum.

The Broncos forced two turnovers in the fourth quarter, both by Jacot’s son, defensive-back Michael Jacot Jr.

Both interceptions came at crucial junctures when Ridgeview was marching down the field, including one in the end zone in a 27-27 tie. Each were converted into touchdowns and the Broncos wouldn’t allow their opponents another chance to score.

The Broncos now sit with an undefeated 5-0 record heading into the bye week. Clovis North will resume its schedule October 4 against Clovis West when TRAC play begins.

West has fallen on difficult times since its 2-0 start, losing its last three games by a combined score of 77 to 32.

“A win for two weeks is really good,” Jacot Sr. said. “Obviously going into league that’s a big deal, but for us more importantly, we’re not thinking about that. We know we’re 5-0…and so everything is positive going into the bye week.”